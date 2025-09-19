Popular Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday most joyously on Thursday evening. The intimate birthday bash was hosted by her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar. Celebs who attended Shabana's 75th birthday were Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Urmila Matondkar.

Several inside photos and videos of Shabana Azmi's celebrations have gone viral. The evening was filled with laughter, dance, music, cakes, and much more. Shabana and Javed danced to Pretty Little Baby. She then grooved with Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Urmila Matondkar.

In the clips, Farah Khan was seen recording their dance and later joined in, grooving along with them. Another video shows Rekha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, and the birthday girl herself, Shabana Azmi, dancing to the Parineeta song Kaisi Paheli. The original song featured Rekha.

All the guests and celebs present were seen capturing Rekha, Shabana, Javed, and Madhuri Dixit's dance moves. Farah Khan shared the moment on Instagram with the caption, "Now that's how u turn 75!! Happy birthday @azmishabana18, may you and @javedjaduofficial always be this young."

Manish Malhotra also shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "When there is so much love in the air you know she is Special and Everyone loves and respects her .. #theoneandonly @azmishabana18 .. Happy Happy Birthday from your personality, to your sparkling eyes, to your energy and zest for life, and to your incredible work in cinema across the globe, to your passion for our @mwsyouth everything about you is fabulous and our discussion on being glam, fabrics, sarees, Mijwan chikankari and movies shall continue."

Let's take a look at who wore what!



Shabana looked radiant in a maroon ensemble with vibrant red borders, accentuated by a statement brooch that added a regal flair. Her husband, Javed, complemented her perfectly in a classic red kurta paired with a sleek black Nehru jacket.

Vidya Balan wore a subtle olive one-piece; Madhuri wore a red outfit.

Shabana Azmi is a prolific actor. In a career spanning 50 years, she has balanced parallel and commercial cinema with ease. In recent times, she has been seen in films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ghoomer, and What's Love Got to Do with It?