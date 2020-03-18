https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/727846/top-5-highest-grossing-tollywood-movies-2019.jpg IBTimes IN

Apart from the box offices been affected and movies been delay, the most crucial problem that the stars have been facing is not going to the gym. Bollywood celebrities are not only known for their acting skills but also for their fit body. Every star has a workout regime that they follow to stay healthy and they follow it strictly. These stars are often spotted outside their respective gyms if they are not busy shooting somewhere. Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood fitness freaks have been finding unique ways to stay healthy at home.

Inspiring a lot of fans, stars like Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggrawal, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernades to name few have shared videos of performing yoga and functional training at home. Joining the league, actress Adah Sharma has also been sharing videos of herself working out in quite different ways at home. Today, she has shared a small clip from her workout regime where she can be seen acing the handstand posture. She wrote "Tag someone who should try this ! How many handstands did i do ? How many can you do under a minute? I'm on TikTok adah.ki.adah (dots not _ someone stole adah_ki_adah) My form is all rubbish coz this was quality over quantity ???? #adahmadness #adahminutemadness #100yearsofadahsharma.".

She even added a funny disclaimer which read, "do not try this at home without supervision from a trained alive human entity in the vicinity OR a surgeon and dentist ????." Known for her quirky dressing sense, Adah can be seen donning cute black pants with smileys on it. The look was completed with her hair tied in a braid.

Earlier, she shared a video in which she can be seen exercising with a mudgal is a totally desi attire. She wrote, "I've been training with the mudgal for a few years now. It builds Shoulder strength and flexibility and core strength. So before I do my silambam (stick) routine I do this so my shoulders are all warmed up."

On the work front, Adah was last seen in the Zoom studio series called, The Holiday alongside Big Boss fame Priyank Sharma. She was also seen on the big screen with Commando 3 with Vidyut Jammwal.