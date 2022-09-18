Even as the administration of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has sent a professor, facing an allegation of sexual harassment on leave, students are adamant in their demand for the removal of the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and Dean Students' Welfare for trying to hush up the highly sensitive case.

"The malafide intentions of SMVDU administration led by VC Prof. Ravindra Kumar and Registrar is brazenly revealed by overnight administrative reshuffle and transfers orders on Friday. It is ostensibly meant to influence the outcome of ongoing inquiry in favour of the tainted Dean Students' Welfare (DSW) in the matter where he has been accused by his Ph.D. scholar of sexual harassment. Besides these administrative changes could be a ruse to hide the malpractices happening within SMVDU", the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded.

The enraged students demanded the constitution of SIT to investigate the sexual harassment case and also report about the total degradation of SMVDU as an exalted institution of higher learning.

The changes made overnight in the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) were to erase the evidence against the accused DSW. It is not only illegal but also a criminal act to save the culprit and deny justice to the victim. The present ICC is just an eyewash to save the favourite boy of the Vice Chancellor", ABVP said.

ABVP demanded immediate intervention by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take measures to save this prestigious institution from the subversive elements trying to sabotage it from within.

Agitating students reject University's inquiry panel

Even as the authorities at the SMVDU have sent the accused professor on leave and ordered a probe by the reconstituted Internal Complaint Committee (ICC), students are adamant about their demand of handing over this case to an SIT to reveal the truth.

Students alleged that higher-ups in the University including Vice-Chancellor are brazenly trying to protect the professor who is facing an allegation of sexually harassing his female scholar.

Accused professor sent on leave

As reported earlier SMVDU has shifted the accused Prof Hari Govind Mishra from the position of HoD Business School as well as Dean Students' Welfare with immediate effect and sent him on leave till the outcome of the decision of the Internal Complaints Committee, which is looking into the allegations of sexual harassment against him.