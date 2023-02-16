The plan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to expand its base in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir received a severe setback on Thursday when the chairman of the state coordination committee Harsh Dev Singh announced to quit the party.

A three-time MLA and former Education Minister Harsh Dev Singh announced his decision to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in order to revive the Panthers Party, a regional political party in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video statement released on Thursday, Singh declared his intent to revive the Panthers Party, which was originally formed by Prof. Bhim Singh in 1982.

Singh emphasized that this decision was reached after extensive consultations with other party members and that it was in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our ancestors have given sacrifices for the party, and it is our responsibility to revive it," Singh stated.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir need a strong, regional voice to represent their interests, and the revival of the Panthers Party will help to provide that", he said.

Appointed chairman of coordination committee on October 17, 2022

Within days after expelling Balwant Singh Mankotia from the party, the Aam Aadmi Party's constituted Jammu and Kashmir unit with Harshdev Singh designated as the chairman of the committee.

Mehraj Malik and Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Khan have been appointed as the Co-chairmen of the State Coordination Committee.

Harsh Dev Singh had joined AAP with much fanfare on May 8, 2022, in New Delhi in the presence of party leader Sanjay Singh.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh had recalled how Harsh, during his short tenure as education minister from 2002 to 2005, set up 11,000 schools and 22-degree colleges in J&K.

"Inspired by the policies of the AAP and Delhi model of governance, they are joining us today," he added.

Harsh Dev Singh announces to revive Panthers Party

While announcing his decision to resign from the AAP, Harsh Dev Singh said that he will revive the Panthers Party.

The decision to revive the Panthers Party is expected to have significant implications for the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Jammu region in particular.

Singh is a well-known figure in the region, having previously served as a state government minister.

The Panthers Party, originally formed as a socialist and secular political party, has a long history of advocating for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Its revival is expected to provide a much-needed alternative to the mainstream political parties that currently dominate the region.