Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Telangana on Thursday with the maximum day temperature crossing 42 degrees Celsius.

Adilabad was the hottest with the mercury shooting up to 42.3 degrees followed by 41.4 in Nizamabad. Ramagundam recorded maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees and Nalgonda -- 41 degrees.

Heat wave conditions also prevailed in Hyderabad with the maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees. It was same in Medk and Mahabubnagar.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued heat alert for next two days. Maximum temperatures are very likely to hover around 40-43 degrees.

Heat wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagityal districts.

Heat is tolerable for general public but moderate health concern for vulnerable people like infants, elderly, people with chronic diseas, the met office said.

Due to increase of heat conditions and maximum temperatures rise during 12 noon to 3 p.m., public has been advised not to go out during the period. They have also been advised to have adequate intake of liquid diet like ORS, water etc.

Meteorologists have also urged people to stay in cool and shade areas, avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration.

Meanwhile, Director of public health Srinivasa Rao has appealed to people to take all precautions as the met office has forecast that the temperature could be above 40 degrees

He said people have been advised not to come out between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. unless it is very important. Children, elderly and pregnant women should avoid venturing out.

Those who have to spend most of the time outside for work should drink plenty of water and fluids, he said.

ORS packets and IV fluids available in all primary health centres in the school.

In view of severe heat wave conditions, the state government has reduced the timing of schools from Thursday.

As per an order issued by the school education department, all government-run and private schools in the state will function from 8 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. from March 31 to April 6. The government schools have been directed to provide mid-day meals before 11.30 a.m.

As the day temperature was soaring, the schools were functioning for half-day (8.30 a.m. to 12-30 p.m.) from March 15. Now with the severe heat wave conditions gripping the state, the authorities have further reduced the timing.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday held a teleconference with district collectors and senior officials of health, education and disaster management departments in the wake of severe heat wave conditions.

He directed the officials to initiate steps to sensitise people about the measures they should take to avoid the ill-effects of heat wave conditions. Movement of elderly people and children in the afternoon should be avoided.

He directed the Medical and Health department to keep stock of ORS, fluids, glucose and other essentials in adequate quantities in all primary health centres, sub centres, schools and Anganwadi centres. He said ambulances should be arranged if any person suffers heat stroke and hospitals should be on alert to admit the patient and provide necessary treatment.

All the departments have been directed to initiate an advance plan of action regarding preparedness, response, relief and mitigation measures to ensure zero human deaths due to heat wave. Accordingly, awareness should be created on the symptoms of heat stroke and its consequences as also the precautions that should be taken.