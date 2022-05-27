At least seven soldiers of the Army were killed and 19 others were injured after the bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh. The vehicle fell to a depth of around 70 feet.

The ill-fated bus was moving the soldiers from the Transit Camp in Partapur in Ladakh to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif.

"At approx 0900h, around 25km from Thoise, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river, to a depth of approx 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants," a local news agency quoted Army sources reported.

All 26 individuals have been evacuated to 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh have moved to Partapur, the source said.

"Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well," reports said.

Injured being airlifted to Command hospital Chandigarh

Reports said that all the 19 soldiers injured in the Turtuk accident have been airlifted to the Chandimandir Command Hospital, Chandigarh.

"Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to hospital", earlier reports said.

Prime Minister expresses anguish over mishap

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help to the injured.

"Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected", Prime Minister, Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives of our Army personnel in a vehicle accident in Ladakh. Eternally indebted and humbled by their supreme sacrifice", Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.