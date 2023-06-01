Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani is internet's latest crush. The pretty girl was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for Goa post her graduation. When paparazzi asked Rasha for some sweets, she promised to get it for them next time. She also asked whether they like kaju katli. Raveena's daughter's sweet gesture has won many hearts.

Social media goes gaga

Social media also went gaga over her cute looks. Many commented how polite she was and many couldn't stop raving about how similar she looked to Raveena Tandon. "She is so pretty," wrote one user. "Seven births for a girl like her," another user commented. "She She looks just like her mother raveena," a social media user wrote. "She looks so much like her mom," another social media user commented.

Raveena on adopting kids

Unlike many other star kids, Rasha has mainly stayed away from the limelight. Raveena has two biological children - Rasha and Ranbir Thadani. The Tip Tip Barsa Pani actress adopted two girls, Chhaya and Pooja, in 1994 when she was just 21 years old. The Mohra actress revealed that it was the best decision of her life. "I didn't like how their guardian would behave with them and some instinct in me pushed me to take them to my home," she said.

" There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn't matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle," Raveena said in an interview with a website.