Former Chief Minister and Vice-President of the National Conference Omar Abdullah filed his nomination papers for the north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Accompanied by NC's treasurer Shammi Oberoi and senior vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee G N Monga, Abdullah filed the nomination papers before Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, who is the returning officer of the constituency.

Criticizing the BJP-led NDA government for denying democratic rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir Omar said, "It after a gap of ten years when I am filing nominations papers to take part in which itself indicates how democracy subverted in this part of the country".

Lok Sabha elections are peoples' verdict on Art 370

Omar Abdullah pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir is going for elections first time after the abrogation of Article 370. "This will be the first big elections in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, 2019", he said and added that the National Conference is contesting elections on the issue of Article 370.

"We are seeking peoples' verdict on the decision of the Union Government to abolish Article 370", he said.

"National Conference opposes the decision taken on August 5th, we are seeking votes to fight against it. Many of our friends stand with us on this, and we're seeing a good number of people joining our cause," he said.

Omar claimed that the INDIA alliance would win all five seats of Jammu and Kashmir and one seat of Ladakh.

Thousands of people gather in Baramullah to congratulate JKNC VP @OmarAbdullah for filing his nomination papers for North Kashmir Parliament seat.



May 20 ko Baramullah-Kupwara chunega Hal ka nishaan! pic.twitter.com/hFJhkV7hzP — JKNC (@JKNC_) May 2, 2024

NC fields Omar Abdullah against Sajad Lone

North Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha seat is going to witness an interesting contest as Omar Abdullah is fighting against Peoples' Conference chief and former minister Sajad Gani Lone.

Much before the filing of nomination papers, leaders of the National Conference and Peoples' Conference have indulged in exchanging barbs to demonize each other.

While the National Conference has dubbed the Peoples' Conference as the "B" team of the BJP, the latter reminded that it was Omar Abdullah who enjoyed power with the NDA government when Atal Behari Vajpayee was Prime Minister.

On Wednesday Sajad Lone filed his nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha segment.

Accompanied by the party's top leaders, Lone filed his nomination papers before returning officer for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Minga Sherpa. Lone filed his nomination paper in a low—key manner.

Lone would be locked in a direct contest with Omar Abdullah, even as other candidates like Fayaz Ahmad Mir (PDP) and Er. Rashid (Independent) are also in the fray for this seat.