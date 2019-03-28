He finally did it!

Let's just say we always knew that comedy mogul Seth Rogen would go the extra mile and do what is necessary for the thing he loves the most – marijuana.

Recently, This Is The End director got together with his pal Evan Goldberg and announced on Wednesday, March 27, the launch of Houseplant, a recreational Canadian cannabis company in collaboration with Ontario-based grower Canopy Growth. "Houseplant is the result of years of experience and dedication, with each element and expression thoughtfully designed to make it easier for people to learn to love cannabis as much as Houseplant does," the company said in a press release

The two Vancouver natives have previously collaborated in two popular film projects including "Superbad, Pineapple Express, The Interview and now they have come together for their common love – cannabis.

"Houseplant is a passion we've brought to life through drive and dedication," Rogen said in the press release. "Every decision we've made for the business reflects the years of education, first-hand experience and respect we have for cannabis," he added.

The first strain of cannabis the new company will introduce with Canopy Growth is Houseplant Sativa. This will be available for purchase in early April through regulated retailers and online in British Columbia. The company added that Houseplant Hybrid and Houseplant Indica strains, along with soft gels and pre-rolled joints, will follow throughout the year.

"We are so proud to be launching in Canada, our home," Goldberg said. "After spending five years diligently preparing for the launch of this company, we're excited to be able to share our passion for cannabis with Canadians in this way."

Last month, Canopy said it's working with lifestyle authority and television personality Martha Stewart to develop hemp-derived CBD products. Its partnership with Stewart stemmed from an earlier relationship with entertainer and cannabis icon Snoop Dogg.

Canopy's subsidiary Tweed began selling three varieties of cannabis in 2016 under the "Leafs by Snoop" brand, including varieties dubbed "Sunset," "Ocean View" and "Palm Tree" in a nod to the rapper's California heritage.