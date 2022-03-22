Already 'battling' with the loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress received a severe setback in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday when Vikramaditya Singh, son of veteran leader Dr. Karan Singh, tendered his resignation from the party.

Singh, a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party to acting president of the party Sonia Gandhi.

"After consulting my supporters and well-wishers, I tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the party", Singh told International Business Times, adding, "I will announce my future course of action very soon".

"Congress Party has failed to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh", he said, adding, "Party remains disconnected from ground realities and is unable to make the necessary organizational and other changes to keep up with the emerging scenarios not only in J&K but also at the national level".

Singh opposed Cong's stand on abrogation of Art 370, 35-A

Vikramaditya Singh had joined Congress in October 2018 and had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a party candidate from the Uhampur-Doda seat.

After joining Congress, he has expressed his views openly in support of several issues or events that have not aligned with the stand of Congress. He supported Balakote airstrikes, strengthening of Village Defence Committees (VDC's) in J&K, revocation of Article 370 and 35A, formation of the Ladakh UT, condemnation of the Gupkar Alliance, and support for the delimitation process/draft in J&K among others.

"For me national interest is first-priority"

The former MLC further said that he has always stood by "what he believes is in the best interest of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, and especially keeping in mind the larger national interest".

Vikramaditya Singh added that India is a rapidly evolving country and unless the leadership and party are not dynamic and willing to adapt to the changing public sentiments and aspirations, it is only a matter of time before it fades away.

Grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, son of Dr. Karan Singh

Vikramaditya Singh is the grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu & Kashmir, and the son of veteran Congress leader, Dr. Karan Singh.

Vikramaditya had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Udhampur constituency of Jammu & Kashmir from the Congress Party. He was also nominated a Member of the Legislative Council of J&K in 2015.

Earlier he quit PDP due to party's 'divisive' policies

Singh, who had started his political career from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had resigned from the party in October 2017.

Vikramaditya Singh had accused the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of propagating anti-Jammu policies and alleged that she is not following the footsteps of her father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in uniting all the three regions of the state.

Vikramaditya Singh, the elder son of former Sadar-e-Riyasat and Congress stalwart Dr. Karan Singh, had joined PDP on August 9, 2014.