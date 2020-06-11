The lockdown has proved to be a tough time for people working in different industries across India and the B-town professional creatives are equally affected. However, as the famous saying goes, in the middle of difficulties is a great opportunity. Proving this just right is one such glamour world creative, ace Fashion photographer, Hemang Shah, who found a way to continue serving stylish shots all while staying at home.

Although under lockdown, Hemang managed to keep up with his dedicated clientele. He leveraged digital technology to manage things right. Hemang made the most of digital tools like FaceTime to make a normal video call turn into a super stylish click. Interestingly, Hemang did things well up to the requirements of his international clientele.

Hemang, who has worked with top models and actors including Ankita Lokhande, Tanisha Dhillon, Gauhar Khan and Akansha Puri to name just a few, kept up with the photography needs during the pandemic phase. This speaks a lot about his professionalism and competence in the market. With the help of advanced tools like via Video Call, Hemang Shah has become the first in the glamour industry to do so.

Think arranging shoots using FaceTime or traveling an ocean just for a breathtaking picture, Hemang intends to go miles in his field. He truly has found an opportunity under this adversity.