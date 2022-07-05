Recently felicitated as the Stylish Iconic Entrepreneur at the Dubai episode of International Retail and Lifestyle Icons 2022, Satish Sanpal is the man behind the night club Vii Dubai. He is also into construction business going by the name Sanpal Developments.

"Success is not the end, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to go on, that counts. I never dreamed about success, I worked for it and hence I feel so proud to be felicitated as International Retail and Lifestyle Icon 2022," he says. He was awarded the stylish Iconic Entrepreneur award on the stage in presence of Isha Koppikar, Pooja Chopra, and Vivek Oberoi.

The entrepreneur is a page 3 celebrity amongst the corporate circles in the UAE having his business interests across the Emirates, owner of restaurants and clubs and is also into construction business.

He attributes this recognition purely to his determination and hard work to achieve his goal, "Destiny does help to a certain extent in a professional's career, but what ultimately rewards you sooner or later is the never ending efforts of faith, determination and perseverance you have put in your objective," he revealed the secret behind his success.

There are several inspirational quotes displayed in his office like - 'An office is a place where dreams come true' and the other one being 'One day you will look back and thank yourself for not giving up'

One day or Day One - you decide'. he ended with his personal note, "When you drive a Ferrari, it doesn't matter what's behind and what you have left behind.