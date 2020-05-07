"The key to becoming successful is hard work and persistence. I believe that if your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough and the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who actually do!" - Sagar Gulati

Sagar Gulati (25) was born on 31st May 1994, a serial entrepreneur from Ambala Cantt, a small town in Haryana which has been changing the game in the digital marketing and tech industry. Very few of us can say we truly know our purpose in life. Sometimes it takes years to figure out what we actually want from our life. Sagar Gulati, on the other hand, found exactly what he wanted to do at the young age of twelve. In 2009, he started playing online games where he met few people on IRC (Internet Relay Chat.) Talking to those people gave him a big idea about how to make money online. So, he started reselling hosting and domains. This was his first business idea and changed his mind to become an entrepreneur.

Sagar Gulati believes that "Do something you love, make your hobby your profession and there is nothing that can stop you from being successful!" Just like a pro serial entrepreneur, he is creating digital products and brands one after another.Sagar has always been working behind the curtains as a one-man army. He proved that his venture "Witty Idiots" is not like any other startup organization, hismotive is not just to create brands but to impact people's lives. "I don't want to grow alone; I want to grow with others!" Sagar explains.In addition to his skill and experience, Sagar has had a good reputation from his previous clients as well. After his side jobs and working in corporate, he is finally focused full-time on his startup with two of his friends.

Sagar Gulati is definitely a rising name in the digital marketing and tech industry. He has been doing coding since the age of sixteen. He has in-depth knowledge of social media, audience targeting, building mobile & web applications using the latest technology. He uses social media to target the right audience for his digital products. This is what proves his efficiency in digital marketing skills. Majority of his products are invite-only.

Talking about social media, it has become the major source for exchanging information about people and business in almost all the fields and it's giving immense boost to creative people like Sagar Gulati. It's rightly said that if advertising and marketing done right, social media can make you an overnight star.Social media celebrities who don't have time to manage their social media accounts generally look for social media managers. These kinds of social media experts are earning tons of money by managing and promoting renowned people's accounts. Sagar Gulati is the big name in this list who is expert in digital marketing as well.

Experts like Sagar are an inspiration for many in today's time. The young and sharp mind has truly made sure to make a name for himself in this highly competitive world and is undoubtedly the most prominent name in digital marketing & tech space and in a short time you will see him rising on the top list of Entrepreneurs of India.