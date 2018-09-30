Tennis star Serena Williams took to Instagram to share the video of her singing a song by an Australian band called The Divinyls, "I Touch Myself" on the occasion of breast cancer awareness month.

In the clip, Serena is seen covering her breast with both hands and singing the song. She captioned the post stating, "This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I've recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit 'I Touch Myself' to remind women to self-check regularly."

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key -- it saves so many lives," she said.

The song is significant in its own way. Chrissy Amphlett who co-wrote the song died of breast cancer a few years ago.

The 23 time Grand Slam winner continued, "The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first."

The video went viral within 10 hours after she posted it. Over 1.5 million people have viewed it so far. Along with fans, many celebrities commented on her video saying that they applaud her courage for making the video.

American rapper Willie D commented, "Felt that. My mother died of breast cancer at just 45, and I've been an advocate since. Had she checked for lumps and gotten regular mammograms it's quite possible she would be alive and well today. There are no guarantees but early detection increase your chances of survival astronomically. I encourage every woman to self-check and get tested regularly."

Grammy winner, Erica Campbell wrote, "Beautiful, thank you, Serena."