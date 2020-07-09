South Korean capital Seoul's mayor has been reported missing on Thursday. Mayor Park Won-soon's last known location as per his mobile signal was at Seoul's Sungbuk neighborhood, where the search operation is underway. Park's mobile phone is currently switched off.

Park's daughter filed a police report on Thursday evening. According to the report, Park "left home four to five hours ago after leaving words like a will, with his phone currently off." Park's office confirmed he did not return to the office on Thursday.

The police authorities have deployed drones and police dogs for the search, Yonhap reported.

Park was supposed to meet with a presidential official at his Seoul City Hall office on Thursday and had other schedules, all of which were canceled due to unspecified reasons, Kim Ji-hyeong, an official from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, confirmed.

Park was elected Seoul Mayor in 2011 and the city's first to be voted into a third term in June last year. Park was also a potential presidential candidate for the liberals in the 2022 elections.