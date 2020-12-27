The Crime Branch of Delhi Police have arrested a Bangladeshi man who fled the neighbouring country after murdering a person and crossed illegally into India, from Khanpur area of Delhi.

The man, identified as Mausam alias Sarbar, was sentenced to death in Bangladesh and entered India illegally during the trial of the case of kidnapping and robbery with the murder of a store owner in Bagerhat, according to the Crime Branch.

He was carrying a reward of 1 lakh Takka on his arrest in Bangladesh and had been living in India for the past 10 years.

One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the Crime Branch said, adding that a case has been registered against him under sections of the Arms Act and section 14 of Foreigners Act.

According to a local media report, Mausam didn't stop his criminal activities even after entering India. He allegedly took control of the business of a man who helped him hide in Bengaluru. His businessman friend is missing since 2010.

After the man went missing, Mausam allegedly established physical relationship with the friend's wife and lived with her.

In a press release, the Crime Branch said that the Embassy of Bangladesh was being informed about his arrest.