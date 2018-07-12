The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher amid global trade tensions leaving financial markets in a state of uncertainty.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 36,265.93 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 36,424.23 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 36,447.95 points, up by 182.02 points, or 0.50 percent.

Amid volatility, the key Indian equity indices had settled flat on Wednesday tracking weak global cues. In the global markets, investor sentiments were weighed down by the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China.

The domestic market was upbeat after World Bank recently put India ahead of France in terms of GDP numbers in 2017. India is now the world's sixth biggest economy.

The Sensex was up by 26.31 points or 0.07 percent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 36,362.30 points and a low of 36,169.70 points. The Nifty, too, was up by 70 points or 0.65 percent.

Reliance Industries was amongst the companies that gained the most at 1.32 percent. SBI, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were also trading in the green.

The rupee was higher to 68.66 per dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 68.77.

Overnight, Nasdaq was down by 0.55 percent at closing on Wednesday while FTSE 100 also closed in red, down by 1.30 percent

Meanwhile, fear of US-China trade war escalation looms over markets but Asian markets remain slightly positive. China's Shanghai Composite Exchange traded at 2,830.44, up 52.67 points or 1.90 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up at 28,512.87 level, with a rise of 201.18 points or 0.71 per cent, NDTV reports.