The Indian stocks market rose on Friday with S&P BSE Sensex reclaiming the 35,000 mark.

The rise in global equity markets supported the investors' sentiment in India.

Besides, healthy buying in IT and oil and gas stocks pulled the indices higher. The S&P BSE IT index rose by 5.06 per cent and the BSE Oil and gas index rose by 2.75 per cent.

Rahul Sharma, Research Head, Equity99 Advisors, said: "After Thursday's expiry and strong roll-over in the derivate segment, the market today traded on a strong note led by strong gains in technology stocks. Strong buying support was seen by high-net worth-investors and institutions."

The BSE Sensex closed at 35,171.27, higher by 329.17 points or 0.94 per cent from the previous close of 34,842.10.

It had opened at 35,144.78 and touched an intra-day high of 35,254.88 and a low of 34,910.34 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange closed at 10,383.00, higher by 94.10 points or 0.91 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys (up 6.94 per cent), TCS (up 5.21 per cent), IndusInd Bank (up 3.64 per cent), while the major losers were ITC (down 3.54 per cent), Bajaj Finance (down 3.33 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3 per cent).