The key Indian equity indices declined on Monday morning tracking mixed cues from the Asian market along with profit booking by traders after the indices scaled new highs last week. The across-the-board selloff was led by auto, finance and banking stocks.

As the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen the accounts of three foreign funds that together own shares worth Rs 43,500 crore in four Adani Group companies, the shares saw a sudden plunge from a high last week.

The accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund were frozen on or before May 31, as per the depository's website. An account freeze indicates that the funds would not be able to sell any of the existing securities or buy any new securities.

Around 9.45 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,166.60, lower by 308.16 points or 0.59 per cent from its previous close of 52,474.76. It opened at 52,492.34 and touched a high of 52,542.66 and a low of 51,936.31 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,676.60, lower by 122.75 points or 0.78 per cent from its previous close. The major losers on the Sensex so far were State Bank of India, HDFC and NTPC, while the top gainers were Infosys, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas have seen a plunge in the morning on Monday soon after they came under NSDL radar. These four stocks have seen a near ten-fold increase in value since March 2020 despite the Covid impact and market turbulence.

(With inputs from IANS)