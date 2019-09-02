Music geek are familiar with his name. The one and only Nasser Mohamed is the sensational musician and artist of the era from Qatar. Making his passion as his profession he has set an example for numerous people. Since 2010 he is into the artistic niche and being passionate about music he chose to do something big. His love and dedication for music made him the crowned head of this craft.

He has performed in countless events in Qatar and several other countries also but now he is going to win hearts of Indians. Making his first debut in a Bollywood music video and going to perform in a mega event in Mumbai, India very soon. It's going to be the feast to the ears of many and a joy to the heart of countless. Collaborating with an Indian musician in Mumbai will make the stage super stupendous. Thus, peeps be ready with your passes, take your friends with you and join him in his event.

Because fans are waiting for one of the awaited evening of the year. Thus, for his upcoming event in Mumbai and other future events we wish him Good luck.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.