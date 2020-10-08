Sennheiser is a respectable brand name in the audio industry and there's a reason for it to be the go-to brand for audiophiles. Sennheiser audio gears are absolutely fantastic, but they come at a price - something loyalists wouldn't mind considering the fact that the brand doesn't cut corners.That said, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 join the growing bandwagon of TWS earbuds, succeeding its own original version from 2018 and competing against the likes of Apple, Sony, and Samsung.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are priced at Rs 24,990 and can be ordered from Amazon India. But the price tag is something that makes buyers stop for a while and reconsider options. After all, they are costlier than Apple's AirPods Pro (Rs 21,999) and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Rs 14,990). So the natural question is why should you spend extra for just another TWS. Let us explain.

Design and controls

The design is almost perfect and the comfort is just right. The Momentum True Wireless 2 might look bulky while holding them, but once you snap them in, they feel just fine - light and secure. They even look good while wearing them, without that tiny stick hanging out. The overall design of the Momentum True Wireless 2 makes it ideal for long listening sessions without them wearing down on the ears. That's a much-needed improvement from the first-gen Momentum TWs.

Interestingly enough, the Momentum True Wireless 2 come in a fabric charging case. The biggest benefit of the fabric design rather than plastic shell is that they don't slyly slip out of your jeans pocket. Losing the Momentum True Wireless 2 could be disheartening. The case is magnetic, so you get that satisfying click sound to ensure the earbuds are secure in their position.

But the cost of fabric case was that it had to trade away wireless charging support, something Sennheiser tries to fill in with USB Type-C charging. That should work for many.

Both the earbuds have touch controls, which gives you the feel of John Reese (Person of Interest thriller series). From controlling noise cancelling to your music controls and call disconnect. Best part is you can customise the controls from the app to suit your needs and the controls are accurately responsive.

In short, the Momentum True Wireless 2 are practical and can be tailored to your habits rather than having you adjust to the whims of the maker.

Audio performance + ANC

This is probably the best part about the Momentum True Wireless 2. Sennheiser truly shows its decades of expertise in the audio biz in making sure the Momentum True Wireless 2 perform to the satisfaction of the users. Usually, there are only a handful of TWS earbuds recommended for music, and the Momentum True Wireless 2 is clearly one of the top ones. The heavy bass made it fun to watch action sequences while streaming on Netflix or Prime Video. As for music, the lows are quite good and the highs are not breaking nodes to cause irritation.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 deliver balanced audio output, defying the good-old notion of over-ear headphones delivering the best audio. The Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) is the icing of the cake. It is capable of shutting outside noise with precision and accuracy. Sony's WF-1000XM3 might have an edge in the ANC performance, but the Sennheiser is not too far off behind.

Battery

Another great USP of the Momentum True Wireless 2 is the battery. It's better than AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus and others. We were able to use the Momentum True Wireless 2 for several days without having to worry about recharging. The actual buds lasted about 7 hours, but it can be extended by 28 hours - courtesy of the beautiful fabric case.

Verdict

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 check all the right boxes. The audio performance is top-notch, battery life is excellent, comfort is snugly, and overall worthwhile. But the hefty price tag attached to the Momentum True Wireless 2 is the only thing holding off the consumers to buy at once. If the Momentum True Wireless 2 gets any discount during Amazon sale, it can certainly be a deal worth grabbing.