Shajan Skariah, one of the most prominent journalists in Kerala who runs the online media portal named 'Marunadan Malayali' was allegedly abused while he was on his way back from the United Kingdom to India.

In a video that has been circulating online since yesterday, shows Shajan Skariah walking through Gatwick Airport, and a man can be seen hurling abuses against him.

As the video went viral, a section of social media users started claiming that Skariah was attacked inside the airport by a supporter of CPI(M), the ruling party in Kerala.

It should be noted that Shajan Skariah has published several videos on his YouTube channel criticizing the ruling government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

Recently, billionaire businessman Yousef Ali had also lodged a complaint against Shajan Skariah for publishing defamatory news against him.

As CPI(M) supporters started celebrating the news of the airport incident, independent LDF MLA PV Anwar congratulated the abuser and warned that more such incidents will follow.

On the other hand, a section of noted celebrities has come forward in support of Shajan Skariah. Popular Malayalam actor Joy Mathew condemned the incident and extended his complete support to the veteran journalist. He also called Shajan Skariah one of the rare breeds of journalists in the modern generation who has a strong spine.

Activist CR Neelakandan strongly criticized the airport incident and said: "Freedom of expression in Kerala is only limited to people who support the ruling party and its leader."