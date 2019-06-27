Senior Congress leader and Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikash Chaudhary has been shot dead in Faridabad near the national capital on Thursday, June 27, morning.

The Congress leader was shot at while he was travelling in his car.

Chaudhary was rushed to a local hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. An unidentified doctor said that he was brought to the hospital but could not be saved. "Doctors tried their best to save him... But we could not save him," the doctor said.

According to reports, at least 8-9 rounds were fired at Chaudhary.

The reason why the Congress leader was shot is yet to be ascertained. The men who fired the bullets at Vikas Chaudhary is to be identified.

Police are investigating the matter, according to reports.

Condemning the incident, Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar stated, "It's jungle raj here, there is no fear of law. The same kind of incident happened yesterday where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation."

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)