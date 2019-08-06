Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.

The senior BJP leader was admitted at AIIMS hospital in Delhi after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was in a critical condition, and the doctors tried hard to revive her, but they failed. She was 67.

Swaraj was one of the most influential BJP leaders. Swaraj's husband, other family members, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and Harshwardhan were also present at the hospital. Congress party also condoled the untimely demise of Swaraj as they tweeted, " We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones".

Her last tweet was just four hours back before this unfortunate news came up. In her last tweet, she thanked PM Narendra Modi. "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime [sic]," she had tweeted.