Semicon India 2024: Uttar Pradesh gears up for major semiconductor event

In a major move to position Uttar Pradesh as a key player in semiconductor manufacturing, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to host Semicon India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 11 to 13.

This event, which will be organised in collaboration with SEMI, Messe Muenchen India, and the Electronic Industries Association of India-ELCINA, aims to elevate India's semiconductor sector and establish the country as a significant global contender.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the event on September 11, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also in attendance.

The semiconductor industry in India is rapidly growing, with forecasts suggesting the regional chip market could exceed $55 billion by 2026.

To harness this potential, the Uttar Pradesh government is actively seeking investments from semiconductor firms.

Semicon India 2024 will feature a comprehensive exhibition running from September 11 to 13, highlighting cutting-edge advancements in semiconductor technology. Manufacturers from around the world will showcase their innovations, providing a glimpse into the industry's future.

The second day of Semicon India 2024 will delve into critical areas such as cross-regional partnerships, flexible hybrid electronics, supply chain management, and sustainable industry practices.

On the final day, September 13, attendees can look forward to a presentation by Micron on package manufacturing, a semiconductor fabrication boot camp hosted by ISA, and an overview of the semiconductor industry's progress by IESA.

This year's Semicon India Exhibition and Conference will be held alongside Electronica India and Productronica India, the largest electronics fairs in Southeast Asia. This landmark event will unite a wide range of domestic and international companies, providing a prime opportunity to explore India's burgeoning semiconductor sector and discover new business prospects.

Semicon India 2024 will offer a dynamic range of exhibitions, programmes, and networking opportunities, allowing participants to interact with local leaders and government officials and gain insights into India's semiconductor industry.

The India Semiconductor Mission, backed by major firms like AMD, Applied Materials, and Micron Technology, aims to bolster domestic chip production.

In alignment with this national initiative, the Yogi Adityanath government is actively promoting Uttar Pradesh as a semiconductor manufacturing hub. The newly introduced UP Semiconductor Policy provides substantial incentives, including a 50 per cent additional capital subsidy, 75 per cent land rebate, 100 per cent exemption from electricity duty for 10 years, and a 5 per cent interest subsidy (up to Rs 7 crore).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged investors to explore Uttar Pradesh's potential, as the state strives to become a $1 trillion economy.

Over the past seven years, Uttar Pradesh has evolved into a significant electronics manufacturing hub, with over 200 companies and a dominant 65 per cent share of India's mobile production. The state is now focusing on expanding its role in the fabless semiconductor sector, leveraging its extensive rail network and growing airport infrastructure, including the forthcoming Noida International Airport. These advancements enhance Uttar Pradesh's attractiveness for high-tech industries and global chip design and R&D companies.

(With inputs from IANS)