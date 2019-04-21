Karron S Dhinggra a.k.a The Formal Edit who began his career as a corporate lawyer is now one of the top male Men's Lifestyle models in India. Two years and more than lakhs of religious followers, Karron uses his blog The Formal Edit to express his emotions for fashion/lifestyle and to influence the world to impress their outer world by giving them solid style and grooming ideas which articulates their personality and give them the right edge.

The perfect combination of urban clothing and classic silhouettes describes Karron's unique style.

Within no time, his fashion updates on how to experiment and make people aware about latest fashion trends made him popular among youth.

Talking about his journey he says, "My blog - The formal Edit provided me the platform to speak to the world, helped the youth to enhance their personality and motivate them. I have realized there are many men out there looking for proper guidance and insight to overcome their obstacles and reclaim power."

Fashion and lifestyle tips during meet and greets, style and grooming session to address and cope up major issues like aging, body shaming, fitness, lack of confidence in youth is what Karron is currently focusing on. "Self- confidence is the best outfit, rock it and own it," Karron says.

Karron has also broken many stereotype norms like grooming is only associated with the females and clashes with the idea of a well groomed up man through his blog.