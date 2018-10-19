Selena Gomez was devastated that her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, just a few months after their split. The singer was so overwhelmed and shocked that she isolated herself from all her close friends and family and ended up having an "emotional breakdown".

Selena, 26, tried to accept the fact that her long-term on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend got engaged to a supermodel just a few months after their split in February. But the 'Bad Liar' singer slowly broke down. "It was a bitter pill to swallow," a source told Us Weekly.

Selena really loved Justin and she was taking her time getting over their breakup but Justin seemingly moved on quickly. "Justin was her first love and they shared something special. Of course, she was jealous. She had cut herself off and stopped answering friends," the source told.

"Her friends know that when she disappears and goes into hiding...something is wrong." Selena knew that something wasn't right. In her recent Instagram live she told her fans that she has been having a "weird couple of months" right before she quit social media.

And her last post on Insta read that she wanted some time off and stay away from all the "negative comments" as it started to wear her down. "As much as I am grateful for the voice social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," she wrote.

A few days after Selena quit using social media she was admitted to the hospital for having low white blood cell count as a side effect of her kidney transplant surgery last year. While getting treatment at the hospital she had an "emotional breakdown" and she was shifted to a mental health facility.

As for the latest updates, Selena is doing much better at the mental health facility. According to JustJared, the singer is currently focusing on getting better.