Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez reportedly had a good time with each other, after reuniting recently. The Bad Blood hitmaker had posted a picture of herself with the former Disney star on Instagram.

In the image, the two best friends were also seen with Pete Davidson's former girlfriend, Cazzie David. A source told Hollywood Life that the celebrities "enjoyed a total girls night in" and "chatted about everything from boys, music, exes, movies, award shows, the Grammys and more."

"Taylor has been a rock for Selena who feels comfortable opening up to Taylor about everything that is going on in her personal and professional life," the insider added.

"It was comforting for the best friends to spend time together as there are few people Selena trusts more or can be as comfortable being vulnerable with in the world than Taylor. Selena feels like Taylor is the one person that can best understand and relate to Selena's challenges so whenever their busy schedules allow for girl time, they all take advantage," the source went on.

Justin Bieber's former girlfriend and the 28-year-old American singer have been friends for a very long time. During an interview with ET in May 2018, Selena's mother, Mandy Teefey, opened up about her daughter's lasting relationship with Swift.

"What I love about that friendship is it's so solid, and with Taylor, I feel like they can tell each other anything, and it will be an honest, in-your-best-interest kind of relationship," she shared. "It's not about anything else, and it's one you don't just find out here."

Meanwhile, the Red singer had previously talked about Selena, during an interview with E! News when she was at her Keds event in May 2015. She said: "It's been the longest one I think either of us had really. When your life changes and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalised and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through."

"Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships," she added.