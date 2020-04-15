Selena Gomez seems to be going to war against a mobile game app company for using her name, image and likeness in their product without her permission.

According to TMZ on Tuesday, the pop starlet has filed a lawsuit against software and technology firms behind Clothes Forever - Styling Game.

Selena seeking monetary compensation?

Selena Gomez reportedly isn't pleased with the actions of the company and is seeking monetary compensation. This from a star who also apparently claims that her sponsored posts are worth as much as $800,000 apiece.

Perhaps, it's not about the money but about being informed and asking for her permission which the company does not seem to have done.

In the legal documents, TMZ reports, Gomez says a Flare magazine cover she posed for is used in the game and accuses the makers of profiteering off her fame.

Selena Gomez has said that the unapproved use of her image is tarnishing her reputation. The singer hopes to get a cut of the profits of the game as well as damages.

Meanwhile, the former Disney child star has released a makeup line called Rare, which is also the title of her most recent album.

Selena Gomez recently opened up to Miley Cyrus about her mental health during a conversation. But it looks like Selena Gomez seems to be doing well. Selena Gomez sure seems to be taking her image quite seriously. And we have to say, you go girl.