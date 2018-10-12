On World Mental Health Day, Selena Gomez, one of Hollywood's most famous celebrities, was taken to the hospital after suffering an 'emotional breakdown'.

The 26-year-old has reportedly been having a low white blood cell count due to which she was hospitalised twice in the last two weeks. And during her second visit, she apparently had a mental breakdown at the hospital.

According to TMZ, Selena was at her home in Studio City, CA, and noticed that her white blood cells dropped at an alarming rate which is one of the side effects of the kidney transplant. She was immediately taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where she was treated for a couple of days.

A few days after she was discharged, the same incident occurred again and she was re-admitted to the hospital. While she was admitted to the hospital, she had a panic attack which led her into an "emotional breakdown."

Selena reportedly tried to pull out the IV drip from her arm. A source told PEOPLE, "She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point."

"She realised she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She's surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She's doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast," said the insider.

The Bad Liar singer will undergo behavioural therapy in which the doctors will identify from where the negative thinking arises and then change it.

The news comes just a week after Selena quit social media to take some time off for herself. In her Instagram post she wrote, "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember— negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."