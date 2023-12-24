Continuing selective killings in Kashmir Valley, terrorists killed a retired Superintendent of Police in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday morning. The retired officer was shot dead at a mosque in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, retired Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shafi Mir was fired upon at Peth Gantmulla village on the Baramulla Uri highway while he was offering prayers in the local mosque. He was shifted to a medical facility in Baramulla, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"Terrorists fired upon Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan ( call for prayers) in the mosque and succumbed to injuries," police said in a post on X. Soon after the attack, a joint team of forces cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

Retired in 2012, Mir was living in his native village.

Reports said that Mohammad Shafi Mir was living in his native village at Peth Gantmulla village on the Baramulla after he attained superannuation in 2012.

#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 24, 2023

According to locals, Mohammad Shafi Mir was a meticulously honest officer throughout his career in the police. He joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police as a Sub Inspector after his LLB from Lucknow. After his retirement, he was also a muezzin of his local mosque. He was shot dead from behind while he was calling Azan for the morning prayers on the public address system.

Meanwhile, the last rites of terror victim Mohammad Shafi Mir were performed in Baramulla on Sunday.

Villagers and family members of Safi paid their last tribute to him by offering prayers.

Political parties concerned over terror incidents

Political parties across Jammu and Kashmir expressed concern over increasing terror incidents in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Against the grim backdrop of a retired police officer's killing former Chief Minister and President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti has raised alarm about the deteriorating situation in the erstwhile state.

Alarmed by the rising terrorist attacks in J&K. The killing of the ex-SSP Mohd Shafi Mir in Baramulla is condemnable. Urgent action is needed. The government must take decisive measures to crack down on terrorism and ensure the safety of all citizens! pic.twitter.com/QdQ1YlToBv — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) December 24, 2023

Condemning the barbaric killing of retired police officer Muhammad Shafi Mir in Baramulla, she said that the situation remains grim in Jammu and Kashmir contradicting the government's narrative.

In a series of statements on social media platform X, Ms Mehbooba Mufti, voiced her deep concern over the reported incidents of violence in the region. Highlighting the unfortunate loss of lives, Mufti addressed the tragic ambush that claimed the lives of five army jawans, the alleged torture and death of three civilians in army custody, and the recent killing of a retired SP.

Terrorism is alive in Jammu and Kashmir and it cannot be finished by the use of military or police, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday, urging the Centre to find ways to address the root cause of the menace. The former chief minister said the common people should also understand the futility of the continued bloodshed as innocents are losing their lives to terrorism.

Condemn the cowardly killing of retired SSP Mr. Mohammad Shafi Mir in Gantmulla Baramulla.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the former police officer in this hour of utter grief and demise. May the departed soul of Mr. Mohammad Shafi Mir rest in peace and… pic.twitter.com/S7Lcpbq8nP — Altaf Bukhari (@SMAltafBukhari) December 24, 2023

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a book release function here, Abdullah slammed the BJP over its claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and former Chief Minister J&K, Ghulam Nabi

Azad said he was alarmed by the rising terrorist attacks in J&K.

"Government must take decisive measures to crack down on terrorism and ensure the safety of all citizens" Azad said in a post on X.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the cowardly act goes on to show the true colours of killers, as the slain was shot while giving a call for prayer.

"Shame on those people who still feel the killers are carrying out Jihad. Killers are killers, irrespective of which faith they belong to. And we as a society need to rise against such killings," he said.