Terrorists on Friday evening shot dead constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Wanpoh area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district. This is the second selective killing of unarmed cops by the terrorists this week.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists killed a newly recruited sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Arshid Ahmad after firing at him from a point-blank range in the Khanayar area in the heart of Srinagar city.

Terrorists attack cop from point-blank range

Reports said that that terrorist fired upon a constable identified as Bantoo Sharma, son of Nathji Sharma, near a school in the heart of Kulgam town. He was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased cop was serving as a follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police and was returning to his home. Terrorists were following him and fired him from point-blank range.

Recently Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar has stated that killing unarmed cops from behind was unjustified. He asserted that terrorists who indulged in such attacks will be arrested or eliminated for their acts.

Political leaders condemn killing

Leaders of the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly condemned the gruesome killing of a constable of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists.

"Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life. Deepest condolences and prayers with Bantoo Sharma Ji's family. May his soul rest in peace," PDP president Mehbooba Mufi tweeted.

"I unequivocally condemn the militant attack in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the family & colleagues of Constable Bantoo Sharma of @JmuKmrPolice who was killed in the line of duty earlier this evening. May his soul rest in peace," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Arms recovered in Pulwama village

Security forces on Friday recovered four pistols and other ammunition in Telangam village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Reports said that a joint search operation was launched by the Army and the Police in Telangam village after getting information about the hiding of arms. During the search operation, four pistols and other ammunition were recovered.