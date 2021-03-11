Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer 'Love Story' helmed by Sekhar Kammula is prepping up for its release soon. The lyrical song 'Saranga Dariya' featuring Sai Pallavi was released by the makers a while ago, which took social media by the storm. Ever since the song Saranga Dariya hit Youtube, it has been one of the most viewed songs in recent times.

Youtube

Now that there is a controversy revolving around the ownership of this song, director Sekhar Kammula has come up with an explanation trying to break the ice with the folk singer who seeks the ownership for this song. Sekhar Kammula issued a clarification via his Facebook page.

Controversy around Saranga Dariya

A folk singer named Komala Totte who participated in a folk singing show titled Rela Re, popularised this song 'Saranga Dariya' when she sang it a few years ago. The makers of Love Story had approached Komala to sing this song for Love Story, but she refused to sing as she was unwell. Sekhar Kammula had promised her that he would give her due credits and also offer a fair amount in the movie.

But, after Saraga Dariya got quite famous, a point was triggered that Komala hasn't given proper credit for Saranga Dariya. Telugu news channels made news out of this topic, and hence Sekhar Kammula issued a clarification that he is ready to offer a decent amount as well as credits to Komala.

"After verification, we have come to a conclusion that it was Komala, who first popularised this song. We then called her and asked her to sing this song. However, since she was suffering from a cold, she said she could not sing back then", Sekhar Kammula mentioned.

"Since we already announced the release date for the song, we were in a hurry and brought a music composer from Chennai and went ahead with Mangli. We have explained our situation to Komala and said that we cannot wait further and would give credits and money to her," added the director.

The song track 'Saranga Dariya' which was released recently is sung by famous folk singer Mangli and became an instant chartbuster.