The Security grid has been tightened in Katra and the 12-kilometer track of the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district, and other religious places of Jammu and Kashmir after the twin blast in Udhampur town.

As most of the religious shrines are witnessing a huge rush of devotees in view of ongoing Navratras, security forces have revisited already placed security arrangements to frustrate any evil design of terrorists and other anti-national forces.

To ensure peaceful Navaratras across the Union Territory, the police with the coordination of paramilitary and the Army have chalked out a well-planned strategy by upgrading the security arrangements.

Sources in the police said that after the twin blasts in Udhampur town higher-ups in the department reviewed all security arrangements at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine which was earlier targeted by terrorists.

Forces deployed on the upper reaches of Trikuta hills

Security arrangements have been heightened in Katra town-the base camp of the holy shrine with the deployment of the additional police force. Searches in the town and upper reaches of the Reasi district have intensified.

While additional checkpoints have been set up cops have started surprise checking at different places, especially in the hostels, and restaurants.

The police have divided areas into nine zones and each zone will be headed by a DySP rank officer of JKP.

Police personnel in civilian clothes have also been deployed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere enroute to Shrine, and other crowded and sensitive places during the Navratri festival.

Fear in Udhampur after two blasts in 24 hours

Fear-gripped Udhampur and adjoining localities of Jammu and Kashmir after two back-to-back blasts rocked the town during the last 24 hours.

Two people were injured in a mysterious blast on late Wednesday evening in a parked bus in Udhampur's Domail Chowk.

Another blast took place on early Thursday morning in a bus parked near a petrol pump. The bus was empty at the time of the blast.