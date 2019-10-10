Sunny Leone's recent picture with Telugu actor Navdeep is doing rounds for all the right reasons. A couple of days ago, Sunny shared a selfie with the macho man and in the caption, appreciated Navdeep for being a good co-star.

She wrote, "Working on set with @pnavdeep So nice to work with such a nice person!" (sic)

Navdeep re-shared the post and wrote, "My pleasure sunny :) You are so funny :)" (sic) While we are aware that something is cooking there, here is all we wanted to find out about it.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Sunny Leone has been roped in for a special song in Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo and that is how the picture came into being. But contrary to this news is the information that Navdeep has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's erotic horror franchise Ragini MMS.

The digital world is clearly not new to Navdeep as he has been a part of a couple of web series. But this project is set to make his big entry to Bollywood.

The actor is also busy wrapping up his part for Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, for which he teamed up with Allu Arjun. The duo was earlier seen together in Aarya 2.