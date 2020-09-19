British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that it was inevitable that the country was seeing a second wave of coronavirus, and that while he did not want a second national lockdown, but that tighter social distancing restrictions might be necessary keeping the situation in view.

According to British media reports, it is understood a new three-tiered set of restrictions is being considered.

The plan would aim to avoid a national lockdown but could stop household-to-household contact.

The first tier would be the level of measures currently in place in most parts of England now - where social distancing is the main key aspect.

The second tier would involve what is currently being imposed in the North East - curfews on hospitality venues and a ban on meetings between households.

The final third tier would involve stricter lockdown measures.

How should you prepare?

It's thought it is likely "tier two" may come in place across the UK - albeit framed on a region-by-region basis rather than as a "national curfew."

With the virus expected to be more severe over the winter, officials are looking at bringing in measures that could last until the spring.

It comes as the UK has recorded another 4,322 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

"Clearly when you look at what is happening, you've got wonder whether we need to go further than the rule of six that we brought in," the prime minister said, referring to measures introduced on Monday.

He added that "the British people have done an amazing job - they've brought that peak down by discipline" but that "people find it difficult to keep this up, it's difficult to maintain that discipline for a long time".

Described by the government as a "circuit-break", those measures could involve re-introducing restrictions in public spaces for a period of a few weeks while keeping schools and workplaces open.