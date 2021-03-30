Five municipal councils in Goa will go to polls on April 23, State Election Commissioner W.V. Ramanamurthy said on Tuesday.

The April 23 polls will be the second round of municipal elections to be held in Goa, where six municipal councils and one municipal corporation had gone to polls on March 20.

The elections to the five municipal councils, namely Mapusa, Mormugao, Margao, Quepem and Sanguem had been postponed following a High Court order earlier this month, which had faulted the procedures followed for reservation of municipal poll constituencies for women, SC, ST and OBCs.

The Supreme Court had later upheld the high court order and directed the State Election Commission to complete the polls by April 30.

"Elections to these five municipal bodies will be held on April 23 and the counting of votes will be carried out on April 26," Ramanamurthy said. Around 1.85 lakh voters are qualified to cast ballot for the upcoming round of polls.