Within days after the "Pahari" face of the party, Abdul Haq Khan resigned, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday received a big jolt after one of the founder members of the party Haji Parvaiz quit the party.

He resigned from the primary membership of the PDP along with a large number of his supporters. "I worked in the PDP as a dedicated worker but my workers asked me to quit the party", Haji Parvaiz told media persons.

Haji Parvaiz said that decision of quitting the party was his own and there was no compulsion. "I am representing my workers. If they don't feel comfortable with the party, I have to respect their decision", he said.

When asked about his future course of action, he said, " I have not decided yet to join any other party. I will sit with my workers and take any concrete decision for the welfare of my people".

Pertinently, Haji Parvaiz has been in the key position of Vice Chairman of Transport Corporation and was seen as one of the known figures in PDP, especially in Srinagar City.

Likely to join Apni Party

The resignation of Haji Parvaiz from the PDP is considered the biggest jolt to the party in Srinagar. Haji Parvaiz was a founding member of the PDP, which was formed in 1999 by the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Sources said that Haji Parvaiz will likely join Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party in the coming days.

Earlier Haz Khan resigned from PDP on Nov 6

Earlier on November 6, the PDP received a big jolt after prominent Pahari leader Abdul Haq Khan resigned from the party.

Abdul Haq Khan, PDP's prominent Pahari face in J&K, resigned from the party and declared not to join electoral politics.

Abdul Haq Khan is a prominent politician of Kashmir, lawyer, and former Minister for the Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj and Law & Justice, Jammu, and Kashmir during the PDP-BJP coalition government.

Abdul Haq Khan started his political career at the Peoples' Conference of Sajad Gani Lone when the father of Lone, Abdul Gani Lone was head of the party.

In 2002 he contested polls as an independent candidate and later in 2003 joined PDP.