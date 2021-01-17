As the White House gears up to welcome a new set of President and staff on January 20 on the Inauguration Day, new social media accounts are being set up. While Kamala Harris is making history as the first woman Vice President; her husband Doug Emhoff is setting a precedent, too.

Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff has bagged the first time official Twitter account with the title 'Second Gentleman.'

Emhoff, who is a lawyer saw his account surging ahead in the number of followers after his new official account was set up as @SecondGentleman and has garnered close to 4.8 lakh followers so far.

Emhoff's bio in the microblogging site reads, "Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris."

'I've been doing my homework—and looking to the past for inspiration'

Emhoff tweeted, "I'm so incredibly honoured and humbled to be the first@SecondGentleman of the United States. As we countdown to Inauguration Day, I've been doing my homework—and looking to the past for inspiration."

As Emhoff is breaking new ground as the nation's first Second Gentleman, it's hard to predict exactly how he will shape the role, but he has left his job at a law firm to focus on supporting his wife and Biden administration.

Democrat Kamala Harris created history after she became elected as the first woman vice-president-elect after the US Presidential elections in 2020.

President-elect Joe Biden will be taking over as the 46th President of the US on January 20 and several social media accounts will be officially handed over to him and his staff, including @POTUS, @PressSec. Biden who tweeted from his official handle said that his account @PresElectBiden will automatically transform into the official @POTUS.