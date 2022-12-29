Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted raids at several places to trace the driver of the truck in which four terrorists were travelling to Kashmir from Jammu after infiltrating from the International Border (IB).

After eliminating terrorists in an encounter at Sidhra on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police on Thursday launched search operations in several areas, including at the general bus stand and railway station, to trace the truck driver who fled from the spot before the gunfight started.

The encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces after a truck loaded with husk was intercepted near Tawi Bridge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday morning, while the vehicle was on its way to Kashmir.

According to police, the truck driver managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of the dense fog before the gunfight started.

Special Operations Group (SoG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned Bajalta forest, about seven km from the scene of the gunfight, and carried out a thorough search operation, police said, adding the operation is still underway and further details are awaited.

Security forces were also seen checking the identity cards of commuters at bus stands and Jammu railway station. Besides this, several checkpoints have also come up at various places in the city and along the highway including Indira Chowk.

Truck carrying a fake number plate

As reported earlier, the truck was carrying a fake number plate. The engine and chassis number have also been tampered and the help of forensic teams will be sought in this regard.

Reports said that truck was carrying the number plate of J&K but it appears that the vehicle belonged to Punjab state. Inside the truck, some couplets have been written in Punjabi. During the initial investigation, it was established that the number plate was fake.

The engine and chassis numbers have also tampered so security agencies are finding it difficult to trace the owner of the truck.

Security stepped up in Jammu, high alert on the highway

Security forces have been put on high alert across the Jammu region, particularly on the highway, after four heavily armed terrorists were gunned down on Wednesday, officials said. The counter-infiltration grid has been put on high alert and security has been tightened in the region's border areas.

Four terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir after infiltrating from Pakistan, were killed in a "chance encounter" with security forces at Jammu on Wednesday morning.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place and vehicles are being checked to ensure fool-proof security in the Jammu and Kashmir winter capital.

Security checkpoints on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway have increased vigilance and vehicles, particularly trucks, are being checked.

All entry points to Jammu from the border areas have been put on vigil and vehicles entering the city are being thoroughly checked.