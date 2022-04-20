In today's fast paced world, no one has the time for anything that takes longer than a minute. Be it a static post or a video, if you can't have the audience's attention in the first 5 seconds, you've lost them. Almost every social media platform is changing its ways to meet just this one major ordeal. The audience, or followers, grounds itself to entertainment, and this is where micro-tales, snippets and relatable sayings come into play. Scrolling and connecting with a read instantly is the new craze. And Sanket Desarda of Scrawled Stories delivers just that.

Sanket holds an MBA in Finance and always hoped to reach great heights. He was aware of the growth potential in the Digital sector and was clear on making it big for himself. What began as a small initiative with Rs. 3000, is now a multi-million dollar enterprise, he claims. It was because he had set clear sight and focus on the bullseye, i.e., social media.

He recalls working 16 hours a day without earning a single penny for 8 months, but he was goal oriented and backed by the support of his parents. It was on that one fateful day where his post went viral on Facebook, earning him his first payment, Rs. 30,000. From then, there was no looking back.

Everything that was learned by him was consciously applied to creating and uploading posts that would ultimately align with the viewer, thus generating organic reach. The main aim behind Scrawled Stories, and many other pages that he owns, is to bring forward a platform where people could share their tales and the readers could enjoy these bite-sized fictions.

Throughout the years and changing trends on social media, he has understood and adapted to them very carefully, so as to not remain outdated. Today, Scrawled Stories has a collective number of 3 million followers across all social media handles, whilst he has a combined total of 30 million followers across all pages and handles. His company Digihub Media Pvt. Ltd. is a well-known name in the social media business and marketing continues to strive to achieve excellence.

The various pages handled by him play a key role in bringing communities together who share the same interests and thoughts, and cater to their experience. This harbours good engagement and reach ratio, thus opening doors to a wider and prospective audience, he claims.

Brand collaborations are a dominant monetary means for every brand on social media. And he says he has had multiple successful collaborations with some major brands. His vision of harnessing the power of social media was clearly working out through digital marketing for these brands.

"The growth of social media has just begun in India", he states.