Sofia Richie is very serious about her relationship with Scott Disick. The couple's bond has been stronger than ever after dating for over a year.

During an interview with Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald's The Goss, the 20-year-old model gushed about her love life with the father-of-three. She said: "We are very happy, very lovey dovey,"

"We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have," she added. "We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy."

However, she admits that she gets upset over the split rumors circulating around them. She shared: "Everything is so false. I don't read it because I just get really angry."

Previously, during an interview with Tings London magazine, Sofia admitted that it is hard to date being a celebrity. She said, "When it comes to dating, you want to keep it as private as possible. As something special between you and the other person. You don't really want other peoples opinions on it – even though it doesn't matter. I just don't want to hear it at the end of the day. I try to just be quiet about my dating life."

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie had expressed his true feelings about Sofia dating the reality star. The Hello hitmaker confessed that he does not approve of his teenage daughter's relationship with the 35-year-old reality star.

In 2017, at the American Idol auditions in New York City, he was asked about the couple's relationship. He told Us Weekly: "Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on."

"I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?" he added.