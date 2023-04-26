Apart from all the noteworthy discoveries about Earth that have happened over the course of years, experts are now turning their attention to a new discovery off the coast of Mexico.

A deepest blue hole has been discovered, which pretends to be the second largest one in the world, and this structure could unlock the secret history of the Earth and offers insight into conditions in far-flung corners of the galaxy.

This appears to be an absolutely massive hole, found off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico's Chetumal Bay. A LiveScience report stated that the giant cavern is around 900 feet deep and spans an area of 147,000 square feet.

According to the report, scientists from El Colegio de la Frontera Sur (ECOSUR), previously a public research centre, had first discovered the blue hole, but the data was released recently.

Scientists have made an assumption that this giant crater was formed by an asteroid that caused the Cretaceous-tertiary extinction of dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

These blue holes are packed with marine life that contains sharks, corals and turtles.

With the help of scuba divers, water samples, and eco-sound surveys, scientists have discovered that the holes have a surface area of 13,690 square meters with 80-degree steep sloped sides.

The report further noted that the mouth of this hole is just under 5 metres below sea level, where the water changes with temperature and salinity gradients.

The study report published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science revealed that the Chetumal deep hole has been named 'Taam Ja', which means "deep water" in the Mayan language.

However, this massive hole is located 100 kilometers from the coast of Belize.

The south-eastern coast of the Mexican Yucatán Peninsula is full of captivating geology, and experts are longing to research the microbial diversity of the waters.