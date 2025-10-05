After suspending the Mata Vaishno Devi and Machail Mata pilgrimages, the authorities in Jammu province have decided to close all government and private schools across the region.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Jammu, Ajeet Sharma, told The International Business Times that schools will remain closed as a precautionary measure. He added that a decision on resuming normal functioning will be taken after October 7.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has ordered the closure of all government and private schools across the Jammu Division for two days in view of a heavy rainfall warning.

An order issued by Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director of School Education, Jammu, stated that the decision follows a weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the division.

"To ensure the safety and security of students and staff, all government and private schools across Jammu Division shall remain closed on October 6 (Monday) and October 7 (Tuesday)," the order reads.

According to the weather department, a strong western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir from tonight. Under its influence, heavy rain and snowfall are expected across the Union Territory during the next 36 to 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall is expected over the plains of both Jammu and Kashmir, while heavy snowfall is likely over the higher reaches. The season's first snowfall is expected in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Doodhpathri, and Pahalgam during this period. Day temperatures are expected to drop significantly on Monday, with peak activity predicted tomorrow. Gusty winds and thunderstorms are also possible.

Mata Vaishno Devi and Machail Mata Yatras Suspended

As reported earlier, the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Reasi district and the Machail Mata Yatra in Kishtwar district have already been suspended due to the forecast of heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, pilgrimages to both shrines in the Jammu region remained suspended as per the directions of the authorities.

Misuse of Social Media by Government Teachers to Invite Strict Action

The School Education Department has issued a stern warning to government teachers and employees over the alleged misuse of social media, cautioning that violators will face strict disciplinary action under existing service rules.

Acting on directions from the Secretary, School Education Department, during a review meeting held on October 3, the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla issued an order stating that some government employees have been using social media platforms to interfere in departmental policy matters — a violation of GAD Circular No. 09-JK of 2023 and Government Order No. 1646-JK of 2017.

All Chief Education Officers have been instructed to immediately report any such violations so that disciplinary proceedings can be initiated.

The order warns that offenders may face penalties such as censure, fine up to one month's pay, withholding of increments or promotion, demotion, recovery of losses, premature retirement, removal from service, or dismissal with disqualification from future employment.

The CEO clarified that while the guidelines do not discourage the constructive use of social media, they strictly prohibit unwarranted posts, comments, debates, or sharing of inappropriate content by government employees.

All employees of the School Education Department in District Baramulla have been directed to comply fully with these instructions to avoid disciplinary action, the order added.