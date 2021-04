Supreme Court on Monday, April 12 dismisses former chief of UP Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizwi plea for scrapping of 26 verses from Quran and slaps a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for filling "absolutely frivolous" petition.

A bench headed by Justice RF Nariman dismissed the writ petition observing, "this is an absolutely frivolous writ petition".

(To be updated)