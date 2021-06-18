The Aarey police in Mumbai have arrested two actresses, who have earlier worked in popular television crime shows 'Saavdhan India' and 'Crime Patrol', in connection with a robbery case. According to reports, both the actresses were going through a financial crunch due to lack of work following the pandemic lockdown.

DCP Chaitanya has confirmed the arrest and stated that it is a case of theft under Section 380 IPC registered on 29th May at Aarey police station.

On May 18, both of them had shifted to a paying guest facility in a posh building in the Royal Palm area of Aarey Colony and later fled after stealing more than Rs 3 lakh from another woman who was already staying there as a paying guest.

Mumbai: Two women, who work in TV serials, arrested for stealing Rs 3.28 Lakhs from the paying guest accommodation they stayed at, in Aarey Colony



Police say, "They're in Police custody. Rs 50,000 recovered from them. They had played small roles in Savdhaan India & Crime Patrol" pic.twitter.com/2WDzRLem5q — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

The robbery came to light when the woman filed a complaint at the Aarey Police Station and suspected that actresses Surabhi Surendra Lal Srivastava (25) and Mosina Mukhtar Sheikh (19) stole her money. The CCTV footage of the building clearly showed the duo leaving the building with the money. Reports stated that the two actresses have confessed to their crime during the police investigation.

Aarey Police Station's senior officer Nutan Power said that "apart from popular TV shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India, the actresses have also worked in many web series."

The police have recovered Rs 50,000 from them. Both the actresses were produced before the court and they were sent to police custody till June 23.