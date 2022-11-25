Weddings in Delhi are a big festival of their own, everyone is dressed up like it's a Bollywood red carpet, leaving no stone unturned to show off their best looks. While girls get all dolled up, men in boring black suits got us wondering why should girls have all the fun.

Saurav Nagar is a Delhi-based men's fashion blogger, whose Bollywood looks always gain attention. Here are some tips-

Always make yourself a budget, ethnic clothes can start from 500₹ and go to lakhs of rupees.

Use social media apps to find inspirations, on what to wear, how to style it, colors etc

Go Local! Markets like Lajpat Nagar, Seelampur, Khitli Qabar, Chandni Chawk, and Karol Bagh always have the best material if you're looking to make your outfit from scratch.

Take help of local and small boutiques, and tailor shops, not only are they most economical, but you also get an outfit of your exact size, something which is custom-made just for you. The fit is perfect, you get your clothes on time, prices are cheaper, and of course you're helping a small business grow.

Here are few of looks to take inspiration from

The Shahrukh Khan Look

Original look was designed by Manish Malhotra and can go up to 6 lakhs, but he got it stitched from a local business, and made it for ₹15,000 including all 5 pieces. His look crossed over 17 million views.

The Kartik Aaryan Look

He created that look using only online retailers and got the exact Kurta for ₹1,200 only, and basic accessories like rings, bracelets, and his watch to enhance the look.

Ranbir Kapoor Look

Again, Saurav went to the local markets in search for the perfect velvet black cloth, and maroon satin cloth for the kurta, and got it stitched from a local business called Saarania Boutique in Nizamuddin West.