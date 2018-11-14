Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Saumya Tandon is pregnant with her first child and the 'Gori Mem' took it to Instagram to announce the good news with her fans.

She posted a photograph of herself flaunting her baby bump and wrote on Instagram, "Woke up feeling like a magician today, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones; this promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news-I'm PREGNANT and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout."

She also thanked her photographer for capturing her happy moments and her stylist for making her look beautiful in the photograph.

Saumya tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016 after 10 years of being in a relationship. The actress will continue to act post giving birth to her first child.

Take a look at the photographs.