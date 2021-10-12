For successor and predecessor, the value of education and teachers remain unchanged. A million faculties are flowing their knowledge from generation to generation. Educating is selfless and selflessness is an onerous job.

Comprehending the value of teachers and the role that they play in society, many bodies pay honour by awarding them. Saumya Jain is one such person who has been awarded by India Prime 100 Teachers Award 2021.

She is a young enthusiast from Mumbai who helps people to groom their image. Consider the image as your seeable resume and the fact that the first impression is the final one, apparel and personality do matter. She is an Image consultant who trains to develop a favourable image.

She started in the year 2018 and through her considerable experience and worthy guidance, she has helped many corporations and individuals to develop a public favourable image.

She is an Internationally Certified Image Consultant and soft skills Trainer, from Image Consulting and Business Institute. She has undertaken multiple training and counselling sessions for numerous companies and individuals.

Purely based on her knowledge and experience, she saw tremendous growth in her life. It was all of her dedication that was cherished with an award represented by the India Prime 100 Teachers Award 2021 for her commendable work as a Personality Development Expert.

She has been shaping the images and training the behaviour of different businesses and selves for the past few years and she is doing it flawlessly.