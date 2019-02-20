Live

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, arrived in India on Tuesday evening. The visit comes just a day after his two-day visit to Pakistan.

The prince was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with a warm hug. MBS is expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi over several deals, including defence, oil and trade.

The Saudi crown prince's visit is closely watched by the nation as it comes at a time when there are rising tensions between India and Pakistan. India has declared to corner Pakistan after the dreaded terror attacks in Pulwama.

MBS has pledged to invest nearly $20 billion in Pakistan.

