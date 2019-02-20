Live
INDIA-SAUDI-DIPLOMACY
India's President Ram Nath Kovind (C) looks on as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi on February 20, 2019.PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, arrived in India on Tuesday evening. The visit comes just a day after his two-day visit to Pakistan.

The prince was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with a warm hug. MBS is expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi over several deals, including defence, oil and trade.

INDIA-SAUDI-DIPLOMACY
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) embrace during a ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi on February 20, 2019.PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images

The Saudi crown prince's visit is closely watched by the nation as it comes at a time when there are rising tensions between India and Pakistan. India has declared to corner Pakistan after the dreaded terror attacks in Pulwama.

MBS has pledged to invest nearly $20 billion in Pakistan.

2019-02-2011:47 (IST)

This visit will further cement relations between India and Saudi Arabia.: Modi

2019-02-2011:45 (IST)

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj holds talks with the Crown Prince

2019-02-2011:41 (IST)

PM Modi to hold extensive talks with Prince Salman in concern with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud will hold extensive talks during which India will raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

2019-02-2011:36 (IST)

Prince Salman inspected the Guard of honour at the ceremonial reception held at Rashtrapati Bhavan