The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, arrived in India on Tuesday evening. The visit comes just a day after his two-day visit to Pakistan.
The prince was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport with a warm hug. MBS is expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi over several deals, including defence, oil and trade.
The Saudi crown prince's visit is closely watched by the nation as it comes at a time when there are rising tensions between India and Pakistan. India has declared to corner Pakistan after the dreaded terror attacks in Pulwama.
MBS has pledged to invest nearly $20 billion in Pakistan.
This visit will further cement relations between India and Saudi Arabia.: Modi
Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj holds talks with the Crown Prince
PM Modi to hold extensive talks with Prince Salman in concern with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud will hold extensive talks during which India will raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
Prince Salman inspected the Guard of honour at the ceremonial reception held at Rashtrapati Bhavan
